Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.30% of Planet Fitness worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.