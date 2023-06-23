Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.47

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.47 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 6.49 ($0.08). Pittards shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 8,800 shares trading hands.

Pittards Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £934,050.00, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pittards

In other news, insider Stephen Yapp acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($35,828.53). Company insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

