Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 25 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 199.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 223.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 99.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $736.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,010. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.63 and a 12-month high of $748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

