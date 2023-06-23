Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $261,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 247,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,700. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.