Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,952. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.86 and its 200-day moving average is $250.38.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

