Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 4,997 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 474.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $95.45. 233,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

