Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 39,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.03.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE:O traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.94. 1,343,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

