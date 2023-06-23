Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 129 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.