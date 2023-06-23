Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $200.23. The company had a trading volume of 641,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,354. The firm has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

