Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 7,307 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 118,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

IBDP remained flat at $24.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,177. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

