Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 555 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $181.46. 11,601,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,635,996. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.