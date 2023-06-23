Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 5,303 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

