Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 64,437 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,437 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Focus Financial Partners worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 872,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after buying an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $11,216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $557.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

