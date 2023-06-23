Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,817 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of PLD opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

