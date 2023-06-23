Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 31,376 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,376 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGV. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

