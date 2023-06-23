Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Pathward Financial makes up 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.82% of Pathward Financial worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

