Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 3,786 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for about 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.70% of Bancorp worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,261.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $117,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

