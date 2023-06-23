Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.88% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,846,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,946.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 953,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

