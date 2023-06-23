Phocas Financial Corp. Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 513,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Oklahoma City, OK, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Houston, TX, Nashville, TN, and Tampa, FL.

