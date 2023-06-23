Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of THC opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

