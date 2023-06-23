Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 32,035 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.42. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

