Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 24,791 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,901,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

