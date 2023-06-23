Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

