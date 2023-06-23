Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 18,133 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.34 million, a PE ratio of -18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,813,653. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,233 shares of company stock worth $10,396,322. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ModivCare

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.