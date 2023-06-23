Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $95.67 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

