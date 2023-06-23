Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.45 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.30 ($0.29). 266,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 383,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 29 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Pharos Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £96.45 million, a P/E ratio of 555.00, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.
About Pharos Energy
Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.
