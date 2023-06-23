Petrofac (LON:PFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.65

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.65 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76.23 ($0.98). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,131,893 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.22 million, a PE ratio of -155.10, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider David Davies bought 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.88 ($6,406.76). 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

