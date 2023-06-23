Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $15.20 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

Performance Shipping stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Shipping

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 1,828.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.93% of Performance Shipping worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Performance Shipping

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.