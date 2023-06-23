Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Announces Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.75 by ($15.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 31.14%.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of PSHG opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) by 1,828.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,089 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.93% of Performance Shipping worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

