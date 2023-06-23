Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $732.50

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 732.50 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 732.50 ($9.37), with a volume of 818702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 743.50 ($9.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.52) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.36) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 780 ($9.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.47).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 817.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 866.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.77 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

