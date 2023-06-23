Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Acquires 28,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.
Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.
About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from StockNews.com
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- FactSet Research Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Five stocks we like better than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.