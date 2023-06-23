Pearson (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,230 ($15.74) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 50.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSON. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.59) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,015 ($12.99).

Shares of PSON stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 817.80 ($10.46). The stock had a trading volume of 331,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 826.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 872.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,475.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 734 ($9.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.88).

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.75), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($635,926.30). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,736.07). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

