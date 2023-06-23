PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68). Approximately 67,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 90,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.66).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.69 million, a PE ratio of -883.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

Insider Activity at PCI-PAL

In related news, insider Simon Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($14,843.25). Also, insider James Barham acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £5,600 ($7,165.71). 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

