PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 500 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $23,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 166,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,924.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PC Connection alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 600 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $27,756.00.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $56.68.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $727.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 99.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the second quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.