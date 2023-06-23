Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $999.83 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $999.83 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007079 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

