Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

PDCO opened at $31.26 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.