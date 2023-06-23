Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 4963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

