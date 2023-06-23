Palatin Technologies (PTN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN):

6/20/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/19/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2023 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Palatin Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

