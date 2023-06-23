Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 3,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

