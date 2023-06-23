Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HERD traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

