Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick Sells 4,936 Shares of Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $20,040.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OWLT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Owlet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Owlet had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Owlet by 6,934.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

