Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick Sells 11,089 Shares of Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 11,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $43,357.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,979.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owlet Stock Performance

NYSE OWLT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Owlet, Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Owlet had a negative return on equity of 628.28% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Owlet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owlet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

