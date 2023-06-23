OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $502.53

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.53 ($6.43) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.51). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 491.20 ($6.29), with a volume of 892,309 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.60) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.60) to GBX 800 ($10.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($9.70) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.24) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.94).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.91 and a beta of 1.35.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.