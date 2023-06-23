Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Sells $215,425,000.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total transaction of $215,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,039,652,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,107,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

