Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm Sells 3,781,561 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

