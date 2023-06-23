OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

KAR stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OPENLANE by 47.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

