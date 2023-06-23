OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

OFSSH remained flat at $22.07 during trading on Friday. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

