Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.6% in the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 76,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,359,782 shares of company stock worth $431,165,633. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.19.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

