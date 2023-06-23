Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $287.09 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $287.09 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05226914 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $20,813,799.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

