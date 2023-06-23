Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.60.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$78.49 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$70.69 and a 12-month high of C$132.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. The stock has a market cap of C$38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.03 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.7320838 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.